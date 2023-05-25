Bank of Nova Scotia Acquires Shares of 188 Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $441,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 26 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,399.00 to $1,378.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Down 0.6 %

TPL opened at $1,345.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 1.87. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a fifty-two week low of $1,325.33 and a fifty-two week high of $2,739.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,557.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,974.22.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The financial services provider reported $12.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.14 by ($2.20). Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 65.28% and a return on equity of 58.62%. The firm had revenue of $152.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $171.71 million. Research analysts anticipate that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 51.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Pacific Land Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $13.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is currently 23.06%.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile

Texas Pacific Land Corp. operates as a landowner in the State of Texas. Its surface and royalty ownership allow revenue generation through the entire value chain of oil and gas development, including through fixed fee payments for use of the firm’s land, revenue for sales of materials used in the construction of infrastructure, providing sourced water and treated produced water, revenue from its oil and gas royalty interests, and revenues related to saltwater disposal on land.

