Bank of Nova Scotia Buys 2,188 Shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) by 30.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,493 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,188 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 85.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 24,103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 11,138 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Financial during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $740,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in Fidelity National Financial by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 2,756,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,716,000 after buying an additional 285,636 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Fidelity National Financial from $56.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.40.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Shares of FNF opened at $34.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.84 and a one year high of $45.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.55 and a 200 day moving average of $37.96.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.42). The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 19.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.37 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.47%.

About Fidelity National Financial

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Financial, Inc engages in the provision of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. Its services include title insurance, escrow and other title-related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products and technology and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.