Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) by 46.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,098 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. State of Michigan Retirement System grew its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 14,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 30.3% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 34.3% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 27,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OLLI. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $56.00 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upped their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.13.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Price Performance

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $60.77 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.96 and a 12 month high of $72.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $61.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.69.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.04. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a net margin of 5.63% and a return on equity of 7.69%. The business had revenue of $549.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $542.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $175,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,697.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OLLI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.