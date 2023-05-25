Bank of Nova Scotia Cuts Stake in HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY – Get Rating) by 58.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,319 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in HealthEquity were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 4.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,423,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $635,488,000 after acquiring an additional 358,743 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,173,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,041,000 after acquiring an additional 31,009 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 3.3% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 7,638,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,170,000 after acquiring an additional 244,868 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 2.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,671,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,475,000 after acquiring an additional 74,035 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of HealthEquity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,059,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,330,000 after acquiring an additional 232,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HQY opened at $56.85 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $56.28 and a 200 day moving average of $60.27. HealthEquity, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.86 and a 12-month high of $79.20.

HealthEquity ( NASDAQ:HQY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $233.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.43 million. HealthEquity had a negative net margin of 3.03% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HealthEquity, Inc. will post 1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on HQY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $101.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of HealthEquity in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of HealthEquity from $72.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, HealthEquity has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.91.

HealthEquity, Inc engages in the provision of technology-enabled services for healthcare and spending decisions. The company was founded by Stephen D. Neeleman on September 18, 2002 and is headquartered in Draper, UT.

