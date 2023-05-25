Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) by 24.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,240 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 807.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 168.2% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 78.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FRT shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.93.

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $87.43 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 18.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $86.43 and a twelve month high of $116.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.11%.

Federal Realty Investment Trust is an equity real estate investment trust. It engages in ownership, management, and redevelopment of retail and mixed-use properties located primarily in communities demand exceeds supply in strategically selected metropolitan markets. The company was founded in 1962 and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

