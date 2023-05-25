Bank of Nova Scotia Decreases Stock Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

Bank of Nova Scotia trimmed its holdings in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) by 55.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $330,000. Teza Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the third quarter worth $545,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 57.2% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 9,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Towle & Co increased its position in Penske Automotive Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Towle & Co now owns 6,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gallacher Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penske Automotive Group in the fourth quarter worth $298,000. 32.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Penske Automotive Group news, Director Kimberly J. Mcwaters sold 8,524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.53, for a total transaction of $1,206,401.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Barr sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.31, for a total value of $290,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $539,390.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:PAG opened at $141.83 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.85 and a beta of 1.22. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.49 and a 52-week high of $155.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $138.72 and a 200 day moving average of $131.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $4.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.02 billion. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 31.14% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.76 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 19th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.62%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Penske Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Stephens raised their price target on Penske Automotive Group from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Penske Automotive Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Penske Automotive Group, Inc is an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems, and related parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

