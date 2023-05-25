Bank of Nova Scotia Has $310,000 Stock Position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its stake in shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 61.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,729 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 9,101 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AXS. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 447.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 487 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 97.5% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AXS. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AXIS Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $64.00.

AXIS Capital Stock Performance

NYSE:AXS opened at $53.76 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $54.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.67. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $48.32 and a fifty-two week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company’s revenue was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 7.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is 67.43%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

