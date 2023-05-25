Bank of Nova Scotia Has $329,000 Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Bank of Nova Scotia lessened its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,767 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 23,259 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $329,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 125,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,883,000 after buying an additional 4,029 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 146,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,121,000 after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $509,000. AXA S.A. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 1,353,193 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $20,352,000 after purchasing an additional 47,300 shares during the period. Finally, LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 18,332 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $13.69 on Thursday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $13.42 and a 52 week high of $18.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.75.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 209.10%.

Several analysts have issued reports on DOC shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $18.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.19.

Physicians Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, owning, and managing of healthcare properties. Its principal investments include medical office buildings, outpatient treatment facilities, acute and post-acute care hospitals, as well as other real estate integral to healthcare providers.

