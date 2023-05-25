Bank of Nova Scotia Has $353,000 Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Bank of Nova Scotia reduced its holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Get Rating) by 71.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,185 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Markets Corp acquired a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $835,000. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new position in Organon & Co. in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after purchasing an additional 29,261 shares during the last quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 102.6% in the 4th quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 467,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,052,000 after purchasing an additional 236,693 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in Organon & Co. by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 19,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 5,701 shares during the last quarter. 75.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Organon & Co. Stock Down 2.5 %

Organon & Co. stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.77. Organon & Co. has a twelve month low of $19.87 and a twelve month high of $39.09. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.62.

Organon & Co. Dividend Announcement

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Organon & Co. had a negative return on equity of 119.00% and a net margin of 12.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Raymond James started coverage on shares of Organon & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company.

About Organon & Co.

(Get Rating)

Organon & Co, a health care company, develops and delivers health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies in the United States and internationally. Its women's health portfolio comprises contraception and fertility brands, such as Nexplanon/Implanon, a long-acting reversible contraceptive.

