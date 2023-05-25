Bank of Nova Scotia Lowers Stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Rating) by 44.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,207 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HOMB. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 244.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 2,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after acquiring an additional 1,051 shares during the period. 60.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HOMB opened at $21.49 on Thursday. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $19.77 and a one year high of $26.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.54.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is currently 42.60%.

HOMB has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in providing commercial and retail banking and related financial services. It offers its services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. The company was founded by John W. Allison and Robert H.

