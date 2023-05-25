Bank of Nova Scotia Purchases New Holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $215,702,000. Tiedemann Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 17,953.0% in the 4th quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 1,609,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601,052 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 207.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,293,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548,838 shares during the last quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd acquired a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $69,103,000. Finally, Haverford Trust Co raised its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 335.9% in the 3rd quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 675,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,895,000 after acquiring an additional 520,328 shares during the last quarter.

STIP stock opened at $98.04 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $98.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.90. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $96.04 and a 12 month high of $104.35.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

