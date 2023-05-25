Bank of Nova Scotia Reduces Position in Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE – Get Rating) by 43.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Helen of Troy were worth $386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HELE. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 72,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,282,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Helen of Troy by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,478,000 after acquiring an additional 14,931 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HELE opened at $98.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $92.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.05. Helen of Troy Limited has a 1 year low of $81.14 and a 1 year high of $189.13.

In other Helen of Troy news, CFO Brian Grass purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $96.13 per share, for a total transaction of $480,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,444,818.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $138.00 price target on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of Helen of Troy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Helen of Troy in a research report on Monday, April 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $138.60.

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the Home and Outdoor, and Beauty and Wellness segments. The Home and Outdoor segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products. The Beauty and Wellness segment develops and provides products including mass and prestige market beauty appliances, prestige market liquid-based hair and personal care products, and wellness devices including thermometers, water and air filtration systems, humidifiers, and fans.

