Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 11,502 Shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA)

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in shares of Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) by 61.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 11,502 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Avista were worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avista by 1.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,596,079 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,737,000 after buying an additional 149,801 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Avista by 2.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,839,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $327,504,000 after acquiring an additional 228,077 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Avista by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,483,540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $129,065,000 after acquiring an additional 49,174 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Avista by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,818,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,621,000 after acquiring an additional 179,814 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Avista by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,761,262 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,253,000 after acquiring an additional 32,356 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In related news, VP Bryan Alden Cox sold 2,542 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.30, for a total value of $104,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $194,027.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of Avista stock opened at $42.00 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.98. Avista Co. has a 12 month low of $35.72 and a 12 month high of $45.28.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.16 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $474.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.37 million. Avista had a return on equity of 6.02% and a net margin of 8.04%. Avista’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Avista Co. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Avista’s dividend payout ratio is presently 98.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avista in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho lowered Avista from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised Avista from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Avista Company Profile

Avista Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas utility business. It operates through the Avista Utilities, and Alaska Electric Light and Power Company (AEL&P) segments. The Avista Utilities segment includes electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington, Northern Idaho, and Northeastern and Southwestern Oregon.

Featured Articles

