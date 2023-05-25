Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,717 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Rating) by 62.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,032 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,717 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in NewMarket during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,065,000. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NewMarket by 92.9% during the 4th quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,781 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,287,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 223.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 51,172 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $17,629,000 after buying an additional 35,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in NewMarket by 3.8% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,715 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,126,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. 58.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Stock Performance

Shares of NEU stock opened at $396.90 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $375.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $345.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a PE ratio of 12.32 and a beta of 0.37. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $280.28 and a 12 month high of $404.60.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.10. NewMarket’s payout ratio is currently 26.08%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

NewMarket Profile

NewMarket Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm’s segment include petroleum additives. Petroleum additives are used in lubricating oils and fuels to enhance their performance in machinery, vehicles, and other equipment. It manages properties owned in Virginia and provides various administrative services.

