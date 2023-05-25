Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 1,870 Shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Co. (NASDAQ:BIPC – Get Rating) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure were worth $455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 213,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,092,000 after purchasing an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,537,000 after purchasing an additional 12,938 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,763,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,898,000 after purchasing an additional 258,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,406,000 after purchasing an additional 8,340 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.56% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Brookfield Infrastructure from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th.

NASDAQ:BIPC opened at $45.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.79. Brookfield Infrastructure Co. has a twelve month low of $37.54 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92 and a beta of 1.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.3825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. This is a boost from Brookfield Infrastructure’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Brookfield Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.25%.

About Brookfield Infrastructure

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated natural gas transmission systems in Brazil. The company also engages in the regulated gas and electricity distribution operations in the United Kingdom; and electricity transmission and distribution, as well as gas distribution in Australia.

