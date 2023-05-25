Bank of Nova Scotia Sells 7,903 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Bank of Nova Scotia cut its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) by 63.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,578 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,903 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Service Co. International by 10.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 15.6% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 6,840 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 922 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 2.2% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 8,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 38.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 32,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,135,000 after acquiring an additional 8,901 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its stake in Service Co. International by 30.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 17,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 4,100 shares during the period. 84.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SCI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

Insider Activity

Service Co. International Price Performance

In related news, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 338,866 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 62,417 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $4,090,810.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares in the company, valued at $63,076,285.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Sumner J. Waring III sold 29,200 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.67, for a total value of $2,005,164.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 338,866 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,269,928.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 91,650 shares of company stock valued at $6,098,137. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:SCI opened at $63.61 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $67.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.17. Service Co. International has a 1-year low of $56.85 and a 1-year high of $75.11.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.19% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Service Co. International will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Service Co. International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is 34.84%.

Service Co. International Profile

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

