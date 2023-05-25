Bank of Nova Scotia Takes $512,000 Position in Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 19,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $512,000. Bank of Nova Scotia owned 0.05% of Cross Country Healthcare at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Cross Country Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Cross Country Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 26.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,074 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CCRN. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $25.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.26 and a fifty-two week high of $40.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.94. The company has a market cap of $932.38 million, a PE ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.98.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.08. Cross Country Healthcare had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 37.57%. The firm had revenue of $622.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $594.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current year.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare staffing and workforce management solutions. It operates through the Nurse and Allied Staffing and Physician Staffing segments. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment provides workforce solutions and traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing.

