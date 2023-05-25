Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Acquires 11,431 Shares of Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR – Get Rating) by 24.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,449 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,431 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise owned approximately 0.13% of Radware worth $1,154,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Radware by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,208 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in Radware during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $288,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Radware during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Radware by 49.8% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,348 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Radware by 1,652.4% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,601 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 10,939 shares in the last quarter. 74.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RDWR opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.56. Radware Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $17.42 and a fifty-two week high of $25.77.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RDWR. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Radware in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Radware from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th.

Radware Ltd. engages in the provision of application delivery and cyber security solutions for virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers. Its products include application and network security, and application delivery. The application and network security offers real-time network and application attack mitigation solution that protects the application infrastructure against network and application downtime, application vulnerability exploitation, malware spread, information theft, web service attacks, and web defacement.

