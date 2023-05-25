Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stake in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,923 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,917 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at about $13,865,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cheniere Energy in the first quarter valued at $2,102,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 5,069 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $703,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Cheniere Energy by 95.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,244 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 22.8% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,287 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. 84.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cheniere Energy Price Performance

Shares of LNG opened at $143.49 on Thursday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $120.09 and a 12 month high of $182.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $153.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $155.92. The company has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.01.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSEAMERICAN:LNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The energy company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.96 by $0.93. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 4.27% and a negative return on equity of 488.45%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 16.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.57%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Cheniere Energy from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $236.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.08.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1996 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

