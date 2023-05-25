Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Decreases Stock Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lessened its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in VanEck Gold Miners ETF were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 21,728.6% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,528 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $591,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 277.7% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 115,063 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,414,000 after purchasing an additional 84,596 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of GDX stock opened at $30.92 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.27 and its 200 day moving average is $30.70. The stock has a market cap of $12.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.77. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a twelve month low of $21.52 and a twelve month high of $36.26.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

