Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Get Rating) by 15.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,479 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF were worth $1,076,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth $422,000. Worth Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 488.2% during the fourth quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF in the third quarter worth about $4,626,000. Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 33,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 1,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the third quarter valued at $52,000.

Get Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF alerts:

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF stock opened at $62.19 on Thursday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 12 month low of $57.56 and a 12 month high of $82.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.19.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Company Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.