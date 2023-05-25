Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Increases Stock Holdings in Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in shares of Insulet Co. (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,133 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Insulet were worth $1,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Insulet by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Insulet by 448.4% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 170 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in Insulet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Insulet in the 4th quarter valued at about $157,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Insulet during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Insulet news, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total value of $1,163,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,385.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Wayde D. Mcmillan sold 1,255 shares of Insulet stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.31, for a total value of $399,479.05. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,278,158.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Alpuche sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.90, for a total transaction of $1,163,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 45,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,260,385.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,656 shares of company stock worth $9,819,174 in the last ninety days. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Insulet Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PODD opened at $293.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.47 billion, a PE ratio of 253.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.32 and a beta of 0.80. Insulet Co. has a fifty-two week low of $192.33 and a fifty-two week high of $335.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.47.

Insulet (NASDAQ:PODD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $358.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.21 million. Insulet had a net margin of 0.04% and a return on equity of 17.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Insulet Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PODD shares. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Insulet in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Insulet from $300.00 to $342.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on Insulet from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Insulet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Insulet from $340.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Insulet presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $330.00.

Insulet Profile

(Get Rating)

Insulet Corp. is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of an insulin infusion system for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. It specializes in diabetes supplies, including the OmniPod System, as well as other diabetes related products and supplies such as blood glucose testing supplies, traditional insulin pumps, pump supplies, and pharmaceuticals.

Recommended Stories

