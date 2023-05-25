Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Lowers Stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,064 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,933 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $1,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 24,319,952 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,225,726,000 after buying an additional 1,482,656 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,748,963 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $877,001,000 after acquiring an additional 248,962 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,915,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,949,000 after purchasing an additional 635,732 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,863,691 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183,622 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 4.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,222,560 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $384,276,000 after purchasing an additional 218,388 shares in the last quarter. 71.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on DuPont de Nemours from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $85.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.36.

DuPont de Nemours Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE DD opened at $66.27 on Thursday. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.52 and a fifty-two week high of $78.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.29. The company has a market cap of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.75, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $68.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.46.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 43.63%. The business’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.49%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Michael G. Goss sold 2,374 shares of DuPont de Nemours stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.46, for a total transaction of $155,402.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $873,563.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company engaged in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Others. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies differentiated materials and systems for a broad range of consumer electronics including mobile devices, television monitors, personal computers and electronics used in a variety of industries.

