Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Raises Stock Position in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,359 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in KMI. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its position in Kinder Morgan by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 8,854 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 19,873 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Proquility Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 128,968 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,146,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Kinder Morgan by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 118,038 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

KMI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.56.

KMI opened at $16.50 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.77 and a 52 week high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.76. The firm has a market cap of $36.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2825 per share. This is an increase from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.85%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

