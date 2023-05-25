Banque Cantonale Vaudoise Sells 464 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise decreased its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,619 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,077,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tobam bought a new stake in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 42.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 552 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the period. 94.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Owens Corning

In related news, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,296,200. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Owens Corning news, EVP Paula Russell sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $300,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,364 shares in the company, valued at $2,136,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Marcio A. Sandri sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,962 shares in the company, valued at $6,296,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,290,000. 0.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Owens Corning Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE OC opened at $108.22 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $100.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.75 billion, a PE ratio of 7.83, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.41. Owens Corning has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $112.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.22 billion. Owens Corning had a return on equity of 26.06% and a net margin of 13.54%. Owens Corning’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.84 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 10.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Owens Corning in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Owens Corning from $102.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays upgraded shares of Owens Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $113.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.92.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

