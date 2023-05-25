Barry Zwarenstein Sells 2,500 Shares of Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.09, for a total transaction of $162,725.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,845,277.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Barry Zwarenstein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.02, for a total transaction of $137,550.00.

On Monday, April 17th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 10,000 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total transaction of $712,300.00.

On Friday, March 31st, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.08, for a total transaction of $175,200.00.

On Wednesday, March 29th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 2,500 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.06, for a total transaction of $162,650.00.

On Wednesday, March 15th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 5,000 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total transaction of $309,200.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 1,992 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.70, for a total transaction of $136,850.40.

On Tuesday, February 28th, Barry Zwarenstein sold 497 shares of Five9 stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total transaction of $33,820.85.

Five9 Price Performance

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $58.05 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 5.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $63.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.33. Five9, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.61 and a 1 year high of $120.39.

Institutional Trading of Five9

Five9 ( NASDAQ:FIVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.16. Five9 had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 21.77%. The firm had revenue of $208.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.47 million. Equities research analysts expect that Five9, Inc. will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Five9 by 1.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 436,002 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $31,519,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 3.3% in the first quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 2,576,950 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $186,288,000 after purchasing an additional 81,652 shares during the last quarter. Sherbrooke Park Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five9 in the first quarter valued at $231,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 27.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 166,247 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,018,000 after purchasing an additional 35,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Five9 by 75.4% in the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 60,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,337,000 after purchasing an additional 25,792 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FIVN shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Five9 from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Five9 from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Five9 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.57.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

