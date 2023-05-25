Berenberg Bank Reiterates Buy Rating for The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB)

The Pebble Group (LON:PEBB – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a GBX 180 ($2.24) price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on PEBB. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of The Pebble Group from GBX 132 ($1.64) to GBX 173 ($2.15) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Pebble Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th.

The Pebble Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 109.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 99.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market cap of £171.64 million, a PE ratio of 2,004.00 and a beta of 1.44. The Pebble Group has a 1 year low of GBX 77.76 ($0.97) and a 1 year high of GBX 120 ($1.49).

About The Pebble Group

The Pebble Group plc provides products, services, and technology to the promotional products industry in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Brand Addition and Facilisgroup. The company is involved in the design, sourcing, and delivery of promotional merchandise and branded products for various brands operating in the engineering, financial services, health and beauty, FMCG, technology, transport, and other sectors.

