Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Bio-Path in a report on Friday, March 17th.

Bio-Path Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BPTH stock opened at $1.69 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.48 and its 200 day moving average is $1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.80 and a beta of 1.30. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.48.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). On average, equities analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BPTH. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the second quarter worth about $70,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bio-Path during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.42% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of therapies for acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and chronic myeloid leukemia (CML). Its product pipeline includes Prexigebersen, BP1002, and BP1003. The company was founded by Peter H. Nielsen, Douglas P. Morris, Gabriel Lopez-Berestein and Ana Tari Ashizawa on May 10, 2007 and is headquartered in Bellaire, TX.

