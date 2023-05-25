Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 186,134 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,920 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.62% of Bio-Rad Laboratories worth $78,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mather Group LLC. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 6.8% during the first quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 377 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $212,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 1,483 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 5.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.7% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 3,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. 64.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:BIO opened at $373.76 on Thursday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 12 month low of $344.63 and a 12 month high of $572.70. The stock has a market cap of $11.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.15 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $441.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 4.28.

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $676.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $689.28 million. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.10% and a negative net margin of 7.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $4.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $849,306.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.06% of the company’s stock.

BIO has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bio-Rad Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $653.00.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

