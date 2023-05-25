BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Trading Down 39.9 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOLGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

