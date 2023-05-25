BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, Benchmark reiterated a speculative buy rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of BIOLASE in a report on Wednesday, March 29th.

BIOLASE Trading Down 39.9 %

Shares of BIOLASE stock opened at $0.08 on Wednesday. BIOLASE has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $5.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.57. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.33.

BIOLASE ( NASDAQ:BIOL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The medical technology company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative net margin of 60.92% and a negative return on equity of 244.91%. The firm had revenue of $14.05 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIOL. Perkins Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BIOLASE by 5,795.5% in the 1st quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,723,481 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 2,677,285 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 222.5% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 138,848 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 95,789 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 699,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 52,887 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in BIOLASE by 62.3% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 105,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 40,440 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 2nd quarter worth $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing and sale of laser systems in dentistry and medicine. It operates through the Waterlase (all-tissue) systems, and Diode (soft-tissue) systems products. The Waterlase systems use a patented combination of water and laser energy to perform procedures using drills, scalpels, and other traditional dental instruments for cutting soft and hard tissue.

