BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Price Target Cut to $198.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by HC Wainwright from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. HC Wainwright’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.23% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BNTX. UBS Group reduced their price target on BioNTech from $168.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on BioNTech from $142.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Bank of America cut their target price on BioNTech from $239.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on BioNTech from $216.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on BioNTech from $191.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BioNTech currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.20.

BioNTech Stock Down 4.5 %

BioNTech stock opened at $111.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.02 billion, a PE ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.68 and a current ratio of 12.95. BioNTech has a one year low of $100.08 and a one year high of $188.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $118.54 and a 200 day moving average of $139.56.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

BioNTech ( NASDAQ:BNTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $1.87. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. BioNTech had a return on equity of 32.52% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 80.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $15.98 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that BioNTech will post 5.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,983,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 124,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,529,000 after purchasing an additional 4,806 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 360,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,927,000 after purchasing an additional 8,393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioNTech by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 84,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,503,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the last quarter. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

