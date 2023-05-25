Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) Position Increased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,146 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 711 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Block were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. InterOcean Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Block by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC increased its position in Block by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. White Knight Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,036 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $497,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Block by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Lincoln National Corp increased its position in Block by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 7,968 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $438,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on SQ shares. BNP Paribas started coverage on Block in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. They issued an “underperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Block from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Block from $105.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Oppenheimer cut Block from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Block from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $95.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Block currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.03.

In other Block news, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 488,278 shares in the company, valued at $28,368,951.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 4,046 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total transaction of $271,082.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 241,460 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,177,820. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 30,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.10, for a total value of $1,787,678.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 488,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,368,951.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 293,716 shares of company stock worth $19,781,854 over the last 90 days. 11.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $61.86 on Thursday. Block, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.34 and a 1-year high of $93.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.33.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. Block had a negative return on equity of 1.22% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Block, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

