Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) Shares Up 6.5%

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.97 and last traded at $3.95. 347,878 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 2,763,296 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on BDN. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Brandywine Realty Trust from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Brandywine Realty Trust from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Brandywine Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Brandywine Realty Trust alerts:

Brandywine Realty Trust Stock Down 2.9 %

The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $639.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Brandywine Realty Trust ( NYSE:BDN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.32). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 2.61%. The business had revenue of $129.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $127.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 17.1% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 294,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,161,000 after purchasing an additional 42,928 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 23.0% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 42,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 7,935 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 15.1% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 60,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 7,924 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 55.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 90,395 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 0.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 510,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,219,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares in the last quarter. 90.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brandywine Realty Trust engages in the acquisition, development, redevelopment, ownership, management, and operation of a portfolio of office, life science/lab, residential, and mixed-use properties. It operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Austin, Texas, Metropolitan Washington, DC, and Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brandywine Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.