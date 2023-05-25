Brenna Preisser Sells 1,309 Shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Stock

Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) VP Brenna Preisser sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.21, for a total value of $99,758.89. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,976,180.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Brunswick Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BC opened at $75.40 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $80.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.86. Brunswick Co. has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $93.15.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. Brunswick had a return on equity of 36.65% and a net margin of 8.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 10.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brunswick Announces Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Brunswick

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.28%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 104.7% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 520 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brunswick by 24.5% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BC. StockNews.com began coverage on Brunswick in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Brunswick from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on Brunswick from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, MKM Partners lifted their price objective on Brunswick from $91.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.25.

About Brunswick

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of recreational marine products, including marine engines, boats, and parts and accessories for those products. It operates through the following segments: Propulsion, Parts and Accessories, Boat, and Corporate/Other. The Propulsion segment manufactures a full range of outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines, as well as propulsion-related controls, propellers, and rigging parts and accessories.

See Also

