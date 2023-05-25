Brink’s (NYSE:BCO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Brink’s (NYSE:BCO – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on BCO. TheStreet upgraded shares of Brink’s from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Brink’s from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 24th.

NYSE:BCO opened at $66.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $64.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.28. Brink’s has a 52 week low of $48.38 and a 52 week high of $70.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.27. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.35.

Brink’s ( NYSE:BCO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Brink’s had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 60.26%. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Brink’s will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Brink’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Brink’s’s payout ratio is currently 35.92%.

In other Brink’s news, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of Brink’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total value of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael J. Herling sold 3,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total value of $205,727.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $784,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael F. Beech sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.26, for a total transaction of $1,513,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,595,517.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Brink’s by 1.4% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,504 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $606,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 13,555 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Brink’s by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,557 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.41% of the company’s stock.

About Brink’s

The Brink’s Co provides secure logistics and cash management services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Latin America, Europe and Rest of World. Its logistics and security solutions include cash-in-transit, ATM replenishment & maintenance, and cash management & payment services, such as vault outsourcing, money processing, intelligent safe services, and international transportation of valuables.

