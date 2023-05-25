British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 16,789 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($74,548.17).

British Land Price Performance

Shares of BLND opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.41) on Thursday. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.72.

British Land Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

British Land Company Profile

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded British Land to a “sell” rating and set a GBX 370 ($4.60) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Shore Capital restated a “sell” rating on shares of British Land in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 505 ($6.28) price objective on shares of British Land in a research report on Friday, May 19th.

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.

