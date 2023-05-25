British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND) Insider Simon Carter Acquires 16,789 Shares

British Land Company Plc (LON:BLND – Get Rating) insider Simon Carter bought 16,789 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 357 ($4.44) per share, with a total value of £59,936.73 ($74,548.17).
British Land Price Performance
Shares of BLND opened at GBX 354.40 ($4.41) on Thursday. British Land Company Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 317.80 ($3.95) and a 1 year high of GBX 544.80 ($6.78). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.53, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of £3.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 594.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 383.52 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 406.72.
British Land Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be issued a GBX 11.04 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.92%. British Land’s payout ratio is currently 3,833.33%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
British Land Company Profile
Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Offices and Retail around the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.7bn (British Land share: £10.3bn) as at 30 September 2020 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies. Our strategy is to provide places which meet the needs of our customers and respond to changing lifestyles – Places People Prefer.
Featured Stories
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.