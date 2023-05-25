Brokerages Set A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Target Price at $67.13

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $67.13.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of A. O. Smith from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

A. O. Smith Stock Down 0.6 %

AOS stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.72 and a 200-day moving average of $63.96. A. O. Smith has a fifty-two week low of $46.58 and a fifty-two week high of $71.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.99, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.84.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 28.78%. The company’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Larsen bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.89 per share, with a total value of $267,560.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 11,425 shares in the company, valued at $764,218.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A. O. Smith

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 17,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 21.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 35,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,282,000 after purchasing an additional 6,288 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 5.2% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,145,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $73,218,000 after purchasing an additional 20,616 shares during the last quarter. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

