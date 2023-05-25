Brokerages Set Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) PT at $184.24

Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.24.

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group cut their price target on Generac from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $104.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Generac from $145.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America lowered Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Generac from $119.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th.

NYSE:GNRC opened at $116.11 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $108.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.78. Generac has a 1-year low of $86.29 and a 1-year high of $299.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16.

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. The company had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Generac will post 5.98 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.48, for a total transaction of $547,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 627,690 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,719,501.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 55,207 shares of company stock worth $6,454,560. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Generac in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Generac by 158.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Generac in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. 88.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Holdings, Inc engages in the business of designing and manufacturing energy technology solutions. It operates under the Domestic and International segments. The Domestic segment includes the legacy Generac business and the acquisitions that are based in the United States and Canada. The International segment focuses on Generac business’ Latin American export operations.

