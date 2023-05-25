Brokerages Set Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Target Price at $89.60

Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $88.25.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Houlihan Lokey in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Houlihan Lokey

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 155.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 332.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.74% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HLI opened at $87.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.46 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. Houlihan Lokey has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $102.36.

Houlihan Lokey (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $444.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $423.96 million. Houlihan Lokey had a return on equity of 21.48% and a net margin of 14.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Houlihan Lokey will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

Houlihan Lokey Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Houlihan Lokey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.41%.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc engages in the provision of investment banking services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring and Financial and Valuation Advisory. The Corporate Finance segment provides general financial advisory services in addition to advice on mergers and acquisitions and capital markets offering.

