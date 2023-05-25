Brokerages Set Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN) Price Target at $78.89

Shares of Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LEGN shares. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on Legend Biotech from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Legend Biotech in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in Legend Biotech by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Legend Biotech by 78.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.88% of the company’s stock.

Legend Biotech Stock Down 0.8 %

About Legend Biotech

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $66.04 on Friday. Legend Biotech has a 52 week low of $37.30 and a 52 week high of $73.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day moving average of $53.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 3.84 and a quick ratio of 3.79.

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM), as well as a comparison of the treatment with standard triplet therapy in revlimid-refractory multiple myeloma.

