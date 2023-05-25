Brokerages Set Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Target Price at $59.59

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.59.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities lowered shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “tender” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $67.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “downgrade” rating on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.

Magellan Midstream Partners Stock Performance

Shares of MMP stock opened at $62.28 on Friday. Magellan Midstream Partners has a one year low of $44.79 and a one year high of $64.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $55.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 0.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners Cuts Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.11. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 57.78%. The firm had revenue of $869.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $731.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners will post 5.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.0475 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.73%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Magellan Midstream Partners

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMP. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 53.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 691 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.06% of the company’s stock.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of petroleum products and crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products and Crude Oil. The Refined Products segment consists of an approximately 9,800-mile refined petroleum products pipeline system with 54 terminals and two marine storage terminals.

