Brokerages Set Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) PT at $56.27

Shares of Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $56.27.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Skechers U.S.A. in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $47.00 to $52.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $54.00 to $59.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th.

In other Skechers U.S.A. news, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of Skechers U.S.A. stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,333,372.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, President Michael Greenberg sold 15,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $711,540.96. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 387,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,478,274.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John M. Vandemore sold 13,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $598,595.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,956 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,372.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $4,806,675 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 24.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A. in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Skechers U.S.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 122.4% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 585 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 133.6% during the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 785 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 449 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Skechers U.S.A. by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 913 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE SKX opened at $50.84 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 19.33 and a beta of 1.32. Skechers U.S.A. has a 12 month low of $31.28 and a 12 month high of $54.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.44.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The textile maker reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 10.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Skechers U.S.A. will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Skechers U.SA, Inc engages in designing, development, and marketing of lifestyle footwear for men, women, and children of all ages. It operates through the Wholesale and Direct-to-Consumer segment. The Wholesale segment includes department stores, family shoe stores, specialty running, and sporting goods retailers.

