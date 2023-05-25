Brokerages Set Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Price Target at $210.31

Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the thirty-four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $211.13.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WDAY shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on Workday from $185.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Workday from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Workday from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Workday from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Workday Price Performance

Shares of WDAY opened at $196.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -136.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.82 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75. Workday has a one year low of $128.72 and a one year high of $206.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $189.75 and its 200-day moving average is $185.52.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The software maker reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.10. Workday had a negative return on equity of 1.96% and a negative net margin of 5.90%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.20) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Workday will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 11,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.37, for a total value of $2,304,205.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 403,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,331,123.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.34, for a total transaction of $916,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $916,700. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,469 shares of company stock worth $8,469,440 in the last 90 days. 21.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Workday in the first quarter worth $25,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new stake in Workday during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new position in Workday during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.98% of the company’s stock.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies. The company was founded by David A.

Featured Articles

