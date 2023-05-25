Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Burford Capital (NASDAQ:BUR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Burford Capital Trading Down 3.2 %
Shares of BUR stock opened at $13.11 on Wednesday. Burford Capital has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $14.04.
About Burford Capital
