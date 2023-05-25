Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $222.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $215.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cadence Design Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $220.80.

NASDAQ:CDNS opened at $203.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $208.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $186.97. The company has a market capitalization of $55.54 billion, a PE ratio of 65.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cadence Design Systems has a 1-year low of $138.76 and a 1-year high of $219.09.

Cadence Design Systems ( NASDAQ:CDNS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The software maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.04. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 23.24% and a return on equity of 33.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Cadence Design Systems will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 185,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,885,350.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.58, for a total transaction of $9,119,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 602,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,303,547.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 76,003 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.33, for a total transaction of $15,909,707.99. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 185,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,885,350.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 368,660 shares of company stock worth $75,934,298. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ignite Planners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 4.4% in the first quarter. Ignite Planners LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 7,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 466 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 14.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in Cadence Design Systems by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 84.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cadence Design Systems, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits and electronic devices. Its products include electronic design automation, software, emulation hardware, and intellectual property, commonly referred to as verification IP, and design IP. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, China, Other Asia, Europe, Middle East and Africa and Japan.

