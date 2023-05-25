Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) Shares Sold by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) by 16.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,228,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 636,733 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.29% of Canadian Natural Resources worth $179,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 89,611 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,978,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Canadian Natural Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 708,749 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $39,360,000 after purchasing an additional 31,251 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,968 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,247 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Natural Resources by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 15,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.92% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Canadian Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Natural Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.14.

Canadian Natural Resources Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CNQ opened at $56.94 on Thursday. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a fifty-two week low of $44.45 and a fifty-two week high of $69.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $62.43 billion, a PE ratio of 8.81, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $57.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $57.38.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ – Get Rating) (TSE:CNQ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.61 by ($0.17). Canadian Natural Resources had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 20.63%. The business had revenue of $7.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.04 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $0.664 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

About Canadian Natural Resources

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. is an oil and natural gas production company, which engages in the exploration, development, marketing, and production of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil Sands Mining & Upgrading, Midstream & Refining, and Exploration & Production.

