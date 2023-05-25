Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cantaloupe (NASDAQ:USAT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Cantaloupe Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of USAT opened at $6.53 on Wednesday. Cantaloupe has a twelve month low of $4.80 and a twelve month high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.08. The company has a market cap of $464.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.60 and a beta of 2.25.
Cantaloupe Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cantaloupe (USAT)
- Toll Brothers Rises On Results, But The Roof Is In Place
- It’s Time To Try On VF Corporation’s 6% Yield
- PetCo Management Getting it Right? Earnings Beat Says Yes
- Axcelis Stock In Buy Range After Chart Breakout, Strong Guidance
- Kohl’s 10% Yield Comes Into High Fashion
Receive News & Ratings for Cantaloupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantaloupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.