Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Rick C. Jackson Acquires 1,800 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance
Shares of CFFN opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $825.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.39.
Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 64.15%.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.
Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile
Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.
