Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) EVP Rick C. Jackson Acquires 1,800 Shares

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN – Get Rating) EVP Rick C. Jackson acquired 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $10,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 148,438 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,002.88. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Capitol Federal Financial Stock Performance

Shares of CFFN opened at $6.06 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a market capitalization of $825.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day moving average of $7.66. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.24 and a 12 month high of $10.39.

Get Capitol Federal Financial alerts:

Capitol Federal Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 64.15%.

Institutional Trading of Capitol Federal Financial

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFFN. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 154.3% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,808 shares during the last quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $68,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial in the first quarter worth $68,000. 74.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Capitol Federal Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc is a holding company, which operates as a community-oriented financial institution. It offers a variety of financial products and services, including checking and savings account, eBanking, trust and brokerage, and insurance. The company was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Topeka, KS.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capitol Federal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capitol Federal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.