Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) Shares Acquired by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 753 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc.’s holdings in Carlisle Companies were worth $177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. DNB Asset Management AS raised its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 13,679 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,223,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.6% during the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,562 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,681,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 7,235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,704,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its position in Carlisle Companies by 6.1% during the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CSL opened at $211.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 12-month low of $203.65 and a 12-month high of $318.71. The firm has a market cap of $10.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $235.99.

Carlisle Companies ( NYSE:CSL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by ($0.05). Carlisle Companies had a net margin of 13.26% and a return on equity of 32.04%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.26 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 18.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. Carlisle Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.93%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Carlisle Companies from $315.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $300.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Carlisle Companies from $335.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Carlisle Companies from $360.00 to $345.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $306.67.

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of building envelope products and energy solutions. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials (CCM), Carlisle Weatherproofing Technologies (CWT), Carlisle Interconnect Technologies (CIT), and Carlisle Fluid Technologies (CFT).

