Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) Trading 5.1% Higher

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) shares traded up 5.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.25 and last traded at $12.05. 3,704,815 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 22,676,734 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.47.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $9.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Carvana in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Carvana from $45.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Carvana from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Carvana from $5.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.05.

The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market cap of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.83.

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.51) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.87) by $0.36. Carvana had a negative net margin of 11.70% and a negative return on equity of 1,491.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.89) EPS. Carvana’s quarterly revenue was down 25.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 248.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana in the 1st quarter worth approximately $603,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 86.7% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 69,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after acquiring an additional 1,636 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Carvana by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 41,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,976,000 after acquiring an additional 16,037 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Carvana Co is a holding company and an eCommerce platform, which engages in the buying and selling of used cars. The company was founded by Ernest Garcia, III, Benjamin Huston and Ryan Keeton in 2012 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

